The extraordinary plans for the funeral of Mike Peters

Thousands of fans are expected to travel from all corners of the globe to Mike Peters’ home village to pay tribute to the Welsh rock star at his funeral.

Details of the service to be held in Dyserth on Thursday, May 29, have been revealed by the Peters’ family with the local council and police liaising to close roads for the huge numbers of mourners expected to celebrate the life of the inspirational musician and campaigner.

The frontman of The Alarm, who battled cancer for 30 years, will be laid to rest at the Parish Church of St Bridget and St Cwyfan, with big screens planned to relay the service to fans outside the church.

Tributes poured in after it was announced Mike, the founder of the Love Hope Strength cancer charity, had died from blood cancer, aged 66.

The world of music paid tribute to the Welsh star with many emotional messages for the much-loved rock star.

Many of his friends from the world of music are expected at his funeral.

Detailed information about the event was posted on The Alarm’s social media platforms.

Michael Leslie Peters – Funeral Details

“Thank you to all of you who are planning to be with us for the funeral of our wonderful husband and dedicated dad, Michael Leslie Peters, MBE.

Whether you knew him as the incredible musician he was, called him a friend or neighbour, respected him for the support he gave for others affected by cancer, or just want to be part of what we think will be a memorable day in a special place, you are very welcome to join us.

We are doing everything we can to provide a fitting celebration to someone who lit up the world whilst he was here. All our family are so grateful to everyone in and around our village for the incredible support we’ve been given and for enabling us to recognise Mike’s life in such an inclusive way, just as he would have wanted. As we have said before, it feels profoundly right that Mike’s farewell will take place in Dyserth, the village where he was born and he proudly called home, and in sight of The Red, where he found so much happiness.

We provide below all the information you should need on the day, whether you be joining us from afar or if you’re in and around the village on the day.

Thank you so much again to everyone who has helped make this happen, and thank you to all of you who plan to come for being so respectful of the kind people of Dyserth who are sharing their village with you on 29th May. Mike always said Music will keep us strong – our new mantra is community will keep us strong”.

Love, hope and strength

Jules, Dylan and Evan Peters x

Funeral details

Mike’s funeral will take place on Thursday, 29th May 2025 from 3:00pm at the Parish Church of St Bridget and St Cwyfan, Waterfall Road, Dyserth, LL18 6DB.

What to expect

A road closure will be in place (see below for more details). We are planning for a large outdoor screen and sound system to be set up on the morning of 29th May on the road in front of the church, so all outside will be able to view the proceedings in the church in real-time, and join in with communal songs. An order of service with song lyrics will be shared in advance of the day. Expect plenty of music!

There will be ample space on the closed road for everyone to gather, reflect, and pay tribute. Seating inside the church is limited. All family, close friends and representatives who are invited to the church for the service will be notified in advance. Entry to the small church and church grounds is by invitation.

Following the service, all are invited to continue the celebration of Mike’s life with an evening of music at The Red. Extra areas for gathering opposite and around the waterfall are being made available to ensure there is space for everyone.

When to come – walk and enjoy the culinary delights of Dyserth and its local eateries

Come early! Waterfall road will be closed to vehicles from 10am, but we encourage you to walk to the village, eat at The Red, New Inn, Frankie’s or at the Rhuddlan Golf Club or other local favourites. We suggest you definitely aim to arrive in in the village by 2pm. Ensure you give yourselves plenty of time to park somewhere safe (see below), or preferably to get the bus or walk to Dyserth. Hike for Mike – Mike loved nothing more than walking and talking, and would love the idea that people might walk from Prestatyn to Dyserth to pay their respects.

What to wear

Come as you are. There is no dress code – please wear whatever you feel most comfortable in. Camo, Alarm, or Love Hope Strength attire is warmly welcomed but not required.

Please come prepared for whatever the weather will be on the day. Be ready to love to feel the rain in the summertime, but given recent warm days have your sun cream ready too.

Road closure details

The B5119 Waterfall Road will be closed for its entire length between the A5151 and A547 between 10am and 6pm on Thursday 29th May. A diversion route of A5151 and A547 will be in place (via roundabout at Rhuddlan Golf Club).

Bus timetable and parking information

Thanks to the generosity of the following three sites, you are able to park at these locations on the day:

100 car parking spaces open 1200 – 2000:

Fundraising Campsite (Pet Rescue), LL18 6BP [10 minutes walk from the church, suggested £10 donation per car for Love Hope Strength Foundation]

map: maps.app.goo.gl/XeHS8vrvFZAX15yr9

500 car parking spaces open 1100 – 2100:

Bodrhyddan Hall, LL18 5SB [25 minutes walk from the church, suggested £10 donation per car for Love Hope Strength Foundation]

map: maps.app.goo.gl/45npkx9CTMbQiwN37

60 car parking spaces open 1100 – 2100:

Rhuddlan Golf Club bottom car park, LL18 6LB [60 minutes walk from the church]

map: maps.app.goo.gl/5ApxvFMUJFmmqsdYA

If you’re not able to walk from where you’re coming from, we encourage you to take a bus to Dyserth, rather than drive close to or into the village.

See bus times here:

www.arrivabus.co.uk/find-a-service/35-rhyl-circular . Kindly note, some bus schedules may be affected by the road closure.

Love Hope Strength, in lieu of flowers

We are deeply thankful for the beautiful flowers and kind notes received so far. In lieu of further flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to the Love Hope Strength Foundation, so Mike’s mission to support others affected by cancer can continue.

You can donate here:

LHS USA: lovehopestrength.org/donate-usa/

LHS UK: www.justgiving.com/lhsf

LHS Australia: www.justgiving.com/lovehopestrengthfoundationaustralia

All donations given to Love Hope Strength in Mike’s memory will be match funded $ for $, £ for £ by the Beauchamp Family Foundation.

Your donations will make a difference to the lives of people close to you, as well as across the globe, thanks to the well-established partnerships that Love Hope Strength has with world-class institutions as well as local hospitals, and thanks to the programs Love Hope Strength will be developing to honour Mike’s memory and his wishes.

Thank you to everyone who has already chosen to remember Mike by supporting Love Hope Strength, which he co-founded with wife Jules and great friend James Chippendale almost two decades ago. For more information on how your support will help others with cancer, please look further on this website.

Filming on the day

The funeral will be filmed both inside and outside the church and photographers and press will be present. If you do not wish to appear on camera, please advise a steward in a high visibility jacket or the film crew in advance.

Be kind

It goes without saying that everyone who gathers on 29th will do so with love. We appreciate that emotions may be high and that the village may be busier than usual. Mike embodied calm and enjoyed chaos, and we ask that everyone please emulate him by being respectful of and thoughtful towards all those around you throughout the day and into the evening.

First Aid provision will be available outside the Chapel apartments, opposite the waterfall. Police will be in attendance, and the road closure will be managed by a professional traffic management service.

Voluntary efforts have largely made this day possible, and we are grateful to all those who have helped and to all of you for helping on the day: if you see some litter please pick it up, and if someone needs a hand please help them out. Please note this is a public gathering and whilst we have gone to every effort to ensure your safety and the safety of all those around you, you are joining us at your own risk.

