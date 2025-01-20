The Traitors: Fake Welsh contestant Charlotte favourite to win

With the final week of The Traitors third series now upon us, fake welsh contestant Charlotte is the hot favourite to win the third series of the hit TV show.

The latest odds have been revealed on who will be murdered next, who will be banished next, who will win the show and who will be selected as the ‘Seer’ – ahead of the next episode on Wednesday night.

Charlotte was enlisted as a new Traitor last week and it didn’t take long for her to become favourite to win the series after a strong start on the team in cloaks.

Her price has also been cut, from Evens to 4/5 favourite, and she is already planning to deceive her fellow Traitor, Minah.

Minah has slipped to 4/1 for a Traitors victory, behind Freddie (2/1) and Alexander (3/1). Murder favourite Jake is now propping up the market at 10/1.

After another two Faithfuls fell, the Traitors have pulled further clear in the outright market and are 4/6 favourites to topple the Faithful (6/4), but a *new twist could change everything.

Jake is the only one who has been described as a “Traitor hunter”, meaning he goes into Wednesday night’s episode as the 4/9 favourite to be murdered, followed by 6/4 chance Leanne.

Leanne also voted the same way in both roundtables, while Joe voted for Linda but went for Kasim rather than Armani in episode three.

It was a closely fought banishment on Friday night, but Leon fell after receiving five votes to Francesca’s four. However, the heat is likely to still be on Francesca on Wednesday night’s episode. She will go into the roundtable as the 5/4 frontrunner to be banished, followed by Traitor Minah at 11/8.

Joe (13/8) has managed to avoid suspicion so far, but his Traitor theories have been inconsistent and largely wrong and that could catch up with him.

* In the game Werewolf, which The Traitors is based on, one player, or Villager, is chosen as The Seer, who can see whether a player is a Villager or a Werewolf – or a Faithful or a Traitor in the BBC One show’s case.

A book called The Seer was briefly shown on screen on Friday night, and if this theory does materialise in this week’s Traitors then it could be a huge help to the Faithful.

Those who are Team Faithful will be backing fan-favourite Alexander to be chosen as The Seer. He is 6/4 to receive the game’s ultimate power, while Freddie is 13/8.

READ MORE:

The famous comedian who spent years hiding the fact he wasn’t Welsh

The Traitors: how trustworthy is a Welsh accent? A sociolinguist explains

Traitors contestant backs Welsh independence

Watch: The extraordinary vocal talents of Traitors’ Elen

Meet the contestants from Wales on the new series of The Traitors

The hilarious reaction to The Traitors’ major Welsh twist

The Traitors: ‘Charlotte’s fake Welsh backstory will be her downfall’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

