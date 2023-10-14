Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Welsh fans’ brilliant rendition of national anthem in Marseille

14 Oct 2023 2 minute read
Welsh fans gather in Marseille to belt out the anthem

It’s now become a weekly ritual before every Wales match. The sublime sound of heavenly Welsh fans singing in unison has been one of the cultural highlights of the Rugby World Cup in France.

And this weekend’s gathering in Marseille ahead of the Wales’ World Cup quarter-final against Argentina didn’t disappoint.

Singers from choirs around Wales once again gathered together for a selection of Welsh songs and a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Wales fans have turned out in force ahead of their team’s previous Rugby World Cup encounters with Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia to belt out some classic songs and reaffirm our status as the Land of Song.

Many of the fans are members of Welsh choirs including Côr y Gleision, a Cardiff based choir, who originally put out the word about the events in French cities ahead of Wales’ group games and were inundated with replies from those wishing to take part – including members of the London Welsh Male Voice, Cardiff Arms Park, and Builth Wells choirs.

This week the choirs were joined by renowned Welsh singer Shan Cothi who lent her wonderful voice to the anthem.

