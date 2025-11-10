World famous Welsh choir offer to record a unique and special gift

If you are looking for a special gift for a loved one this Christmas, look no further.

They are one of the greatest choirs on the planet with a storied history of global acclaim.

They have been wowing audiences worldwide since their formation in 1946 with a repertoire of traditional songs and hymns that generations of people know and love.

They regularly play sell out concerts around the UK and internationally and have recorded with a dizzying array of stars.

Their glittering roll call of honour includes collaborations with Tom Jones, Luke Evans.Ella Fitzgerald, Julie Andrews, Harry Secombe, Burt Bacharach, Shirley Bassey, Michael Ball, Katherine Jenkins, Max Boyce, Bryn Terfel, Aled Jones, Charlotte Church, Ozzy Osbourne, Jon Bon Jovi, Cliff Richard, Andrea Bocelli, McFly, Russell Watson and Il Divo.

Rightly, they are viewed as a jewel in the crown of Welsh culture, and nowhere will you hear a more passionate and beautifully performed repertoire.

Now, the acclaimed choir are offering to record a unique and special gift – a song recorded especially for you. The choir are offering to record a live performance of a song from their repertoire, combined with a personalised message in Welsh or English, which will, they say, ‘create the perfect, timeless gift and make someone’s day.’

Posting on their website, they wrote: ‘A Gift of Song, combined with a personalised message, is so thoughtful and can create long lasting memories. Whether it’s recognising a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary, sending a message to a member of the Armed Forces, serving far away from their loved ones, to say ‘you’re not forgotten’, or a simple ‘thank you’ to that special friend, music can say so much.

For just £50, let us combine your own personalised message in Welsh or English, with a live performance from Treorchy Male Choir, one of the world’s best known Choirs, to create the perfect, timeless gift and make someone’s day.’

List of Suggested Songs:

Anthem from ‘Chess’

Bring him home (Les Miserables)

Bui-Doi (Miss Saigon)

Builth

Calon Lân

Cwm Rhondda

Eli Jenkins’ Prayer (Sunset Poem)

Gwahoddiad

Let it be me (Everly Brothers)

Men of Harlech

Morte Criste (When I survey the wondrous cross)

Myfanwy

My Lord, what a mornin’

My Way

Nessun Dorma

O Sole Mio

Rachie

Sanctus

Senzenina

There’s a Valley called the Rhondda

This is the moment (Jekyll and Hyde)

Tydi a Roddaist

What would I do without my music

Y Darlun

Yfory

You make me feel so young

You raise me up

Those who are interested in this wonderful offer should contact the choir’s publicity officer via the Facebook page, their website or by emailing [email protected]

