Live blog: All the build up and results from the 2022 Welsh local elections

11.55pm

Another very interesting result and a narrow win in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

Coj Parry from Labour has won the new seat of Hendre, which makes up the south-west of the town, beating Anna Jane Evans from Plaid Cymru by 310 votes to 303.

This was one of Labour’s only chances of winning a single council seat in Gwynedd and they’ve pulled it off.

11.49am

Having just posted news of Plaid Cymru having a spring in their step and Labour more cautious in Carmarthenshire, news comes in of the result in Glanamman. This was another of the 23 wards to watch identified by Dr Dafydd Trystan.

Labour’s Emyr Rees have just won the seat from Plaid Cymru’s David Jenkins with 56% of the vote to 44%. Labour were targeting seats in the Amman Valley to make gains and this result suggests that they have had some success in that.

And @EmzTheSocialist is victorious in Glanamman

11.41am

More from Carmarthenshire where Plaid Cymru are now suggesting that a majority might be within their grasp and Labour are dampening down expectations, saying it will be difficult for them to stay still let alone gain new councillors. It’s early days of course and Plaid Cymru have counted their chickens before they’ve hatched in the past (see Aberconwy in last year’s Senedd elections) but it suggests we may not see the kind of Labour gains here that a party with real late-90s esque momentum perhaps should be mustering. If Plaid Cymru really can win additional seats here it could point to decent results for them overall. We saw a similar phenomenon at last year’s Senedd elections and the 2019 elections however where Plaid Cymru did very well in their traditional heartlands but stood still or went backwards elsewhere.

11.31am

We suggested that Powys was one to watch and a big result has just come in which is that the leader of the council, Rosemarie Harris, has lost her seat in Llangatwg to the Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dem Jackie Charlton has won the seat from the independent candidate by 541 to 455 votes.

Alongside that big William Powell win below that seems to point at a Lib Dem resurgence here as we’ve seen over the border in England.

No sign of Council Leader Rosemarie Harris – when her loss was announced.

11.27am

Former Labour Carmarthenshire leader Kevin Madge has retained his seat, the first to be declared in Labour’s favour so far. Carmarthenshire is one county where Labour has been hoping to make real gains at this year’s elections. It’s not just the county at stake here as there are a number of competitive Westminster and Senedd seats – Llanelli, Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire – that overlap with the boundaries of the county council. Those include the seats of Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, Conservative Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, as well as Labour’s Welsh Government deputy minister Lee Waters and UK Labour’s Shadow Minister for International Trade Nia Griffith.

So there are some big political beasts across three parties here who will want to see their own parties hold up or gain seats in this competitive county.

11.12am

An interesting result from Talgarth in Powys. This was one of our 23 wards to watch in Wales.

This seat would be an indication of the strength of the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives in Powys, where former Senedd Member William Powell was facing Peter Weavers, a former chair of the Conservatives in Brecon & Radnor. This was something of a heavyweight bout, therefore.

The result of 588 votes for William Powell and just 203 for Peter Weavers might be an indication that it could be a good day for the Liberal Democrats in Powys, where they had been hoping to stage something of a resurgence.

The county is currently controlled by Conservatives working with independents.

11.02am

Liam Randall of the Local Democracy Service asks whether we can have daytime counts for all elections. I must admit that I was rather opposed to this when first introduced for Senedd elections as I thought it marked them out as being ‘second order’ compared to Westminster, with the suggestion that knowing the result just wasn’t as important or urgent. However I think that last year’s Senedd daytime count worked very well and involved many more people than unusual in the drama of the election count, and with lower turnouts at local and Senedd elections we all know that they really need to capture the imaginations of as many people as possible.

10.57am

Flintshire was one of our council areas to watch partly to keep an eye on how Labour would do versus a growing cohort of independents after a falling out in the council there. Labour have now lost their first seat to the independents, with Roz Mansell beating Labour’s

Martin White into second place by 250 votes to 233. Flintshire is key ‘Red Wall’ territory in Wales where Labour lost Delyn and came close to losing Alyn and Deeside at the 2019 Westminster election so the party would want to see decent signs of progress there.

10.50am

Swansea, where Labour has a large majority and has run the council for a decade, has begun returning its first councillors. Among them is Swansea council Conservative leader Lyndon Jones.

You can read an interview on the ambitions of Swansea Council’s Labour leader, Rob Stewart, here.

10.38am

There’s another Plaid Cymru ‘gain’ of sorts in Carmarthenshire where Thomas Arwel Joseph Davies has won a seat in Cilycwm, partly from himself as he was the independent councillor there elected in 2017.

Plaid Cymru have also won the Abergwili, Betws, and Cynwyl Elfed wards.

Carmarthenshire was/is a council where Labour was/is expecting to make gains, with one polling company going so far as explicitly predicting they would win control of the council.

10.28am

The first interesting result has come in from Gwynedd and it’s a gain for Plaid Cymru, with Arwyn ‘Herald’ Roberts winning Tryfan for Plaid Cymru from Llais Gwynedd’s Aeron Jones by 315 votes to 136. Plaid Cymru already had majority control of Gwynedd council with 40/75 seats, while Llais Gwynedd had six.

Llais Gwynedd were set up in 2008 in opposition to Plaid Cymru plans to close small rural schools in the county, winning 13 seats in elections that year.

Llais Gwynedd were set up in 2008 in opposition to Plaid Cymru plans to close small rural schools in the county, winning 13 seats in elections that year.

Plaid Cymru has also won the Peblig ward in Caernarfon and the Glyder ward in Bangor. The wards have changed a bit in Gwynedd with boundary reorganisation but these were both Plaid Cymru strongholds.

10.20am

The BBC have produced an interesting stat comparing the parties’ share of the vote in the councils counted so far in England with the results in 2017. In London Labour are up 2%, in the north of England they’re down 2%.

The story at these elections, in England at least, seems to be one of stasis for Labour rather than a resurgence. I suppose the argument that could be made is that Labour were on a downwards trajectory in 2017 but on an upwards one now after the disastrous 2019 General Election.

The Conservatives are down -4% in London and -3% in the north of England so far. That’s not great but considering the torrid few months the party has had, not terrible for them either.

With the Bank of England forecasting an economic downturn, might Boris Johnson be tempted to go for an early General Election, before the economy, and his poll ratings, really go south?

9.56am

Some of the more interesting results today will come from Cardiff, where Labour are defending a narrow majority. Due to the economic and demographic diversity in Cardiff this is a fight being fought on several fronts against many different challengers. Will the Plaid Cymru / Green alliance make headway? Will a resurgent Liberal Democrats, who still have 11 councillors despite their problems elsewhere in Wales and have seen decent results in England, take additional seats? And how will the Labour / Conservative battle go in better-off areas of the city like Whitchurch? Will Propel get any momentum?

And perhaps key to Labour’s overall control there, will their results look more like London, where they are up, or more like areas outside of London, where they have so far been down slightly? Or will elections in Wales look completely different again?

This article sketched out some of the five key battlegrounds in Cardiff where the election could be won or lost.

9.35am

While Labour and the Conservatives continue to spin the results, a much more impartial voice is Prof Sir John Curtice who confirms that it was a mixed bag of results for Labour, with their vote up in London but actually slightly down in many areas.

“The trouble is, outside of London, Labour share of the vote was actually down slightly,” he told BBC News.

“In terms of seats won and lost, while it’s made net gains in London, it’s actually made a slight net loss outside of London. So outside of London it’s a rather different story. And of course, Labour can’t win Westminster parliament by simply winning Westminster council.”

The question for Welsh Labour is whether, as in the Senedd results last year, it will continue to diverge from England and see much better results in Wales than across Offa’s Dyke.

9.30am

Labour and the Conservatives are both desperately spinning the mixed bag of results in England, where Labour did well in some areas but significantly less well in others.

One odd result in the north of England that Labour are pointing to is Cumberland, where Labour won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority which covers an area all currently represented by Conservative MPs. This isn’t exactly ‘Red Wall’ territory – it’s too far north and too rural – but Labour will say that it shows that they can win in the north of England.

It’s not a result that fits familiar narratives around semi-urban towns but it might suggest that, alongside the Liberal Democrats making headway in traditionally Conservative rural and semi-rural areas elsewhere in the UK, the Conservatives have a bit of a rural issue. Might we see that replicated in places like Powys in Wales?

9.20am

It’s past 9am so counting will now have begun across Wales. It’s worth remembering that 74 of Wales’ 1,234 seats are uncontested, because only one candidate put their name forward. The Electoral Reform Society have said that this means that 106,000 Welsh voters did not have a vote at all.

This is quite a unique situation in a pan-British context (only one seat is uncontested in England and a handful in Scotland). The Electoral Reform Society has said that Welsh councils should now move to a Single Transferable Vote model of elections which sees larger wards with multiple candidates, as already happens in Scotland.

There may also be questions about whether we need so many councils and councillors in the first place. Wales has the same number of councillors as Scotland – just over 1,200 – despite only being only two thirds the size. That inevitably means smaller wards and therefore an increased chance that no one will put their name forward.

The most uncontested county across Britain is Gwynedd, where 28 of the council’s 69 seats – just over 40% – saw only one person put themselves forward for election.

In another Welsh council, Pembrokeshire, 19 of the 60 seats are uncontested, comprising 10 independents, four Tories, four Labour candidates and one from Plaid Cymru.

Wrexham council has eight of its 56 seats uncontested, along with seven out of 68 in Powys, five of 38 in Ceredigion, three of 60 in Neath Port Talbot, one of 48 in Denbighshire and one of 75 in Carmarthenshire.

The figures mean around 6% of all council seats up for election in Wales on May 5 have already been filled, compared with 1% in Scotland.

9.10am

If you would like a broad overview of where your focus should be in Wales during the day, and when, these articles might be useful.

The top 10 councils to keep an eye on as Wales’ local election results are counted – read here.

The top 23 most interesting wards to watch in Wales at the 2022 local elections – read here.

Wales’ local elections: When will the results be announced for your area? – read here.

8.55am

These local elections may well have been forgotten within a week but what is happening in Northern Ireland will likely be remembered for a long, long time.

Polls suggest that the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could become the largest party for the first time, beating the British nationalist DUP into second or even third place.

A unionist party has always been the biggest in the Assembly, and previously the Stormont Parliament, since the state / province / territory was formed in 1921.

The DUP won 28 seats at the last Assembly elections in 2017, just ahead of Sinn Fein which returned 27 MLAs.

The counting there has now begun but is expected to last into the early hours of Saturday. But we should get some sense if the polls are right before then.

If they are it is going to be a political earthquake in Northern Ireland that the rest of the UK hasn’t really paid enough attention to see coming. After all the focus on Scottish independence, the break-up of the UK (if it happens) could start somewhere else entirely.

8.40am

One interesting sub-plot today might be the Liberal Democrats, and whether they show any signs of a comeback in Wales after being on a political life-support machine with no MPs and no Senedd Members until they won one regional Senedd seat this time last year.

It has been a good night for the Liberal Democrats in England so far, winning a wafer-thin majority in Hull, dislodging Labour who had run the council since 2011. The new line-up is 29 Lib Dems, 27 Labour and one independent.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are also fighting for control of the new unitary authority in Somerset, while the Lib Dems hope to strengthen control of St Albans and cause an upset in Tory-run Gosport. That could tell us whether they are making inroads into the Tories’ ‘Blue Wall’ in the south-west of England.

If they are doing well in England it might indicate that they have fully disinfected themselves after their coalition government years and regained their mantle as the protest vote that could entice more culturally and economically liberal conservative voters.

The key council to watch in Wales in this regard will be Powys where Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visited during the election campaign. If there are signs of a Welsh Lib Dem revival they will be seen there.

8.34am

One key element that could decide Boris Johnson’s fate is whether his party shows a great loss of support in so-called ‘Red Wall’ seats. These will include parts of Wales such as Wrexham where the Conservatives won eight seats in 2017 and are part of the governing coalition.

Early indications from England suggest that the picture will be mixed.

One seat Labour had hoped for signs of a comeback in was Bolton, Greater Manchester, a council where they enjoyed a majority until 2019.

But while the party has gained two seats this time, the Conservatives also made a gain and remain the largest party with 23 councillors, ahead of Labour’s 19, 13 independents and five Liberal Democrats.

8.28am

There had been a general feeling in the run-up to these elections that the Conservative party were waiting before they were over before moving on Boris Johnson, so that any new leader wasn’t tainted by what were expected to be bad results.

But senior Tories seem to be swinging behind their Prime Minister this morning.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said that while the party had suffered some “difficult results” it was not the time to replace their leader.

“Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time,” he told Sky News.

A No 10 insider has briefed: “Overall, across the UK the Conservatives have so far done better than expected.”

‘Across the UK’ of course meaning those few parts of England that have counted their votes so far. That feeling could of course change as results continue to roll in from elsewhere in England, as well as from Wales and Scotland.

8.23am

In the comments, one user (Dai Rob) asks: “What time is McEvoy losing losing his seat and then disappearing from Twitter for a while? (like last year!)”

Whether McEvoy scores a win or a loss, results from Cardiff are due in around 5pm today. You can find a full list of declaration times here.

Former Senedd Member Neil McEvoy is once again standing under the Propel banner at this year’s elections, after a disappointing third place for him at last year’s Senedd elections in Cardiff West. How Propel does in Cardiff will be one of many intriguing sub-plots as the council results start to roll in this afternoon.

Feel free to ask questions in the comments and I will try my best to answer them!

8.00am

The general feeling coming through from looking at results in England overnight is that things were particularly bruising for the Conservatives in urban areas such as London but perhaps not as bad elsewhere.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC: “The further away you get from London, our sense is that the picture is better for us.”

The problem for the Conservatives looking forward is that areas directly to the south and towards the south-west of London – the so-called ‘blue wall’ – are essentially their electoral stronghold where the bulk of their MPs come from.

Boris Johnson may be able to win and consolidate support in previously no-go areas for the Conservatives in the north of England and the north-east of Wales but is it worth sacrificing their core vote to branch out into those areas?

7.40am

Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Welsh local elections live blog! Please keep checking in throughout the day as we bring you the latest (potentially) exciting political news and results from around the country.

We’re expecting the first results from Wales’ councils to start coming in around 2pm this afternoon, but will no doubt have quite a good sense how the wind is blowing before then.

Wrexham and Carmarthenshire are expected to be the first to declare, with the results from the Vale of Glamorgan last in at 8pm.

These are just approximate times however and the reality could be very different, especially if there are re-counts in a few wards.

We will also be keeping a close eye on what is happening in elections elsewhere – particularly Northern Ireland where polls suggest that Sinn Féin could become the largest party for the first time in a historic victory.

In England, some council areas have already counted overnight with the results pointing to modest Labour gains but not a total Conservative collapse. It will be interesting to see whether Wales bucks this trend in any way. Labour’s big victory at last year’s Senedd election coincided with the Hartlepool by-election which the Conservatives took from Labour with an 8,000 majority. Will politics in Wales and England continue to diverge from each other, or will Labour’s comeback in England mean that they return to being on similar tracks?

