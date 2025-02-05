Watch: Channing Tatum stars in hilarious ad with Wrexham’s players

Just when you think the Wrexham story couldn’t surprise you anymore – along comes this brilliant advert for STōK Cold Brew Coffee.

The Wrexham sponsor enlisted the services of Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum for their new ad, in which the star of Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street puts the Wrexham squad through their paces, teaching them some new goal celebrations, while having a riotous time.

It’s not the first time STōK Cold Brew Coffee have enlisted a Hollywood star for their ads. Last year Anthony Hopkins famously took on a whole new role as the club’s mascot in the ad aired during the Super Bowl.

The Hollywood star recently visited Wrexham back in December and attended the home again against Cambridge United (see story below) – and was obviously busy filming this ad at the same time.

We don’t think Wrexham striker Steve Fletcher is going to be quite the same again after his close encounter with the film star(!)

It looks like everybody had a blast as you can see from the video below. However, we can’t wait to see the outtakes of which there must be lots!

Hollywood star Channing Tatum spotted in Wrexham pub with Ryan Reynolds

Anyone who has followed the fairytale Wrexham story in recent times will tell you to always expect the unexpected.

Anything can happen and usually does when it comes to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC.

So it was no surprise then to learn that when Deadpool star Reynolds landed in north Wales ahead of the Dragons’ home game with Cambridge United on Saturday, he’d brought a well known Hollywood name with him.

And if you were one of the lucky ones in the Fat Boar pub and restaurant on Friday evening you really were in luck when the Wrexham co-owner turned up and bought everyone in the pub a drink.

It then emerged on the pub’s social media account that among the friends the star actor had with him on his trip to his beloved second home was none other than fellow Hollywood star Channing Tatum.

The Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor, who recently appeared alongside Reynolds as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, looks set to be the latest in a string of Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Eva Longoria and Hugh Jackman who have attended Wrexham games.

Also in the photo was rising star Brandon Sklenar – who recently appeared in ‘It Ends With Us’ alongside Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

“It was Friday night in the lead up to Christmas – so the pub was busy,” Fat Boar owner Rich Watkin told the Daily Star. “We got the call that Ryan Reynolds was planning to visit the Fat Boar and from there we had about 20 minutes before he arrived. It was probably best that way so we didn’t have time to overthink things.

“The first thing we needed to do was decide where they could sit so they could have a meal – luckily there was a bit where they could be without too much interference.

“Obviously we want to talk to them – everyone wants to talk to them – but from a business perspective we just want them to eat and enjoy themselves. That was probably the hardest part, making sure people kept away just while they finished their meal.”

The Dragons, who sit second in League One, are looking for their third consecutive promotion after elevation from the National League and League Two under the guidance of manager Phil Parkinson.

Hopefully Magic Mike will sprinkle some stardust and help the side to a convincing win over Cambridge on Saturday.

