Twin Town director warns people off ‘rival’ screening

The director of Twin Town has taken to social media to implore fans of the film to not attend a screening of the movie.

Kevin Allen posted a message on the Twin Town Facebook page to appeal to people to avoid the open-air screening at Margam Park this summer and instead come to a screening he is planning at Swansea Arena.

He wrote: “Twin Town Fans. I actively implore you NOT to attend the Twin Town screening on Friday 27th June at Margam Park. Screened by ADVENTURE CINEMA.

“When I made Twin Town, first-time film directors didn’t get any ‘ack-end’ participation (no royalties whatsoever ) … we have a union now, so things would be different nowadays. Universal own the film, and of the 600,000 DVDs sold, I get not one penny.

“However, we are planning a screening at SWANSEA ARENA, for which my contract allows me ‘special directors screening’ …so I would encourage you to attend this instead.”

Adventure Cinema host open air cinema screenings at historic venues around the UK including Bodrhyddan Hall, Caldicot Castle, Cardiff Castle as well as Margam Park in Wales.

On checking the Adventure Cinema website to book tickets for the showing of Twin Town at Margam Park, premium tickets priced £25.21 incl. £2.71 which includes luxury deck chair in a prime position are sold out, with general entry tickets priced £17.37 incl. £1.87 fee still available.

We have approached Adventure Cinema for a comment.

When Twin Town was released its anarchic, breakneck scenes and darkly twisted comic plot grabbed everyone’s attention.

It made a star of Rhys Ifans, in his first major film role, and two and a half decades later it remains one of the great Welsh movies.

The film also had a stellar Welsh cast including Ifans (Jeremy Lewis), his brother (on screen and in real life) Llyr Evans (Julian Lewis), Huw Ceredig as the twins’ dad Fatty Lewis, Port Talbot born Di Botcher as mum, Jean Lewis, William Thomas as Bryn Cartwright and Sue Roderick as Lucy Cartwright.

Recently, special 25th anniversary screenings of the cult classic, followed by Q&As with director Kevin Allen, have been held at venues across Wales to great demand.

The film has never been made available on any streaming platform which has just added to the iconic status of one of the great Welsh films.

This was the reason for the screenings in cinemas around Wales much to the joy of audiences who packed out auditoriums for a glimpse of the movie in all its glory.

However, for all of those who have long pined for their own copy of the movie set in Swansea, the film’s official Facebook page is offering fans the opportunity to download the movie for free.

The offer is available for an indefinite period, so best be on the safe side and go and grab your download HERE

Kevin Allen recently made an appearance on the Problematic Pub Podcast where he revealed plans are afoot for a special screening of the movie at the Swansea Arena in the summer, complete with a male voice choir.

On the podcast he also admits that he was taken aback by the popularity of the screenings and Q&As around Wales, which has prompted much renewed interest in the dark comedic masterpiece.

It was at one of these screenings at The Coliseum in Aberdare last year where the director revealed there was a scene that confirmed where the Lewis Twins had ended up.

It’s always been open to interpretation what the twins did next after they sailed into the distance in the famous closing scene where several Welsh male voice choirs belt out the Welsh hymn Myfanwy.

The director explained the destination of the twins was resolved in a specially recorded scene for the US laser disc and VHS release of the movie.

Given it was only available on a US release of the movie and that the laser disc and VHS are now pretty much obsolete, the scene lay unwatched for decades until one diligent fan uploaded it to YouTube.

The scene shows Jeremy and Julian incarcerated in a Moroccan prison for unstated misdemeanours (probably stealing a two tone camel or dealing in hashish hotdogs or something) and in keeping with their tradition of loving a good quiz question – they are debating how many Swanseas there are in America.

Then in what can only be described as an unexpected jumping the shark moment in bursts a Welsh speaking guard, played by Kevin Allen himself, who informs the twins they are being released.

The fourth wall is well and truly broken when they start a debate about whether an American audience watching Twin Town will understand their Welsh accents.

At the Q&A in Aberdare the director pointed out that while this might all have seemed a little obtuse, it did have a purpose and that was to tell the American audience that they’ve watched lots of movies ‘with crazy guys with crazy accents’ and they should ‘open their ears’ and do the same with Twin Town.

Enjoy the clip. (Sound right up)

