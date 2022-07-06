Live blog: Will Boris Johnson resign? Prime Minister on the brink as UK Government falls apart

11.56am

Welsh shadow Secretary of State Jo Stevens said that she was “quite surprised to see the Secretary of State here this morning” at Welsh questions before moving on to a timely political issue: “Perhaps he can’t leave this disintegrating government because his passport application is stuck in the queue.”

Welsh questions are continuing but the Commons benches are also now quite full as the PMQ fireworks are about to go off. Perhaps that is less a sign of support for the Prime Minister and more MPs wanting to be able to say that they ‘were there’.

11.50am

Both the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and his Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies are staying put for now.

They’re both now on their feet in the House of Commons at Welsh questions – a tough warm-up act for Prime Minister’s Questions later.

The Wales Office PPS Virginia Crosbie resigned last night.

“I am of the view that if you continue in office then you risk irrevocably harming this government, and the Conservative party and will hand the keys of Downing Street to a Labour Party unfit to govern,” she said.

11.45am

Boris Johnson stands on the brink of being turfed out as Prime Minister as more Government ministers and his own MPs have turned against him today.

We’ll have all the latest, including reaction and analysis from Wales.

Following the highly damaging resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid yesterday, a strong of other resignations have followed this morning.

Children and families minister Will Quince has resigned, saying he had “no choice” after he appeared on television to defend Boris Johnson using Number 10 briefings “which have now been found to be inaccurate”.

Schools minister Robin Walker has also resigned, saying the UK Government has been “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Treasury minister John Glen also resigned, telling Boris Johnson “I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

Victoria Atkins also resigned as a justice minister, telling Boris Johnson “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values” and “we can and must be better than this”.

