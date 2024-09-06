Support our Nation today - please donate here

Council accused of wasting £225,000 on ‘pointless’ refurbishment

Martin Shipton A tip-off from a council employee has led to an allegation that a local authority has wasted more…

5 comments.
News

Van driver who smuggled migrants found screaming for help jailed for 10 years

A van driver from Wales has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling migrants in a hidden compartment…

No comments.
News

Watch: Buddug shares new video for moving new single, Unfan

Stephen Price One of Wales’ most promising young singers, Buddug, has released a new video for her critically acclaimed new…

No comments.
Culture

Prison population hits record high in week before early release scheme starts

The prison population has reached a new record high as ministers are reported to be considering renting jail cells in…

No comments.
News

Excitement builds as Craig Bellamy’s big shot at Welsh redemption begins

Leon Barton If asked to name the greatest year in the history of Welsh international football, most fans would have…

No comments.
Sport

Summer record puts Earth on track for hottest year

Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth’s hottest on record, making it more likely that this year will end up as the…

No comments.
News

£120,000 campaign by Monty Python stars for statue of ‘great friend’ Terry Jones

Sir Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam are campaigning for a statue in Wales to honour their fellow Monty Python troupe…

No comments.
Culture

Mega-dairy farm plans conditionally approved

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter  Plans for new calf buildings at a large dairy farm have been approved, despite opponents…

2 comments.
News

Fuel prices drop to lowest levels in nearly three years

Fuel prices have fallen to their lowest levels in almost three years after a drop in wholesale costs. The RAC…

No comments.
News

UK house prices hits two-year high as Wales records above average increase

The average UK house price hit a two-year high in August, up 0.3% on the previous month, according to new…

No comments.
News

Culture

Culture

Pobol y Cwm unveils 50th anniversary celebratory tours

The Pobol y Cwm set will be opened to the public to mark the series’ 50th anniversary this October. Tickets…

2 comments.
Culture

Notorious unsolved case features in brand new true crime podcast

A new six-part true crime podcast Crime Next Door: Death on the Farm has been released – examining the aftermath…

No comments.
Culture

Sport

Turkey boss admits Wales under Craig Bellamy ‘hard to prepare’ for

Vincenzo Montella admits Turkey are in the dark over Wales’ tactics under Craig Bellamy. Turkey played Wales twice in Euro…

No comments.
Sport

Craig Bellamy: Debut as Wales boss a very proud moment

Craig Bellamy knows it will be a proud moment walking out to manage Wales for the first time, but has…

No comments.
Sport

The Biggar Picture: The story of a Welsh rugby legend

Simon Thomas Listening to Dan Biggar talk about his soon-to-be-published autobiography, it becomes clear that writing it has been something…

One comment.
Sport

The Shame of Grenfell

Ben Wildsmith Yesterday’s report into the Grenfell fire was the most serious piece of official business the UK has produced…

7 comments.
Opinion

The UK is no country for the young

Jonathan Edwards As an MP I probably wasted many months of my life in voting lobbies. Voting in the Commons…

6 comments.
Opinion

Welsh independence and the Wales budget deficit myth

Llew Gruffudd Following a recent article on whether Wales is too poor to be independent, this piece looks at the…

18 comments.
Opinion

Top ten reasons it’s good to get involved in politics

Hefin David, MS Mass media in general and social media in particular is awash with reasons to be gloomy. I…

4 comments.
Opinion

Watch: The new Valleys anthem that has gone viral

When John Geraint’s work as Creative Director of the Rhondda Heritage Project took him to Coleg y Cymoedd, something unexpected…

One comment.
Feature

Y Filltir Sgwâr/The Square Mile: A heritage railway with a big heart

In a year long series Tom Maloney, from Abersychan, shows how you can love a place so well it becomes…

One comment.
Feature

Letter from Pittsburgh

Huw Webber You may not have heard about the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) but it has heard of…

One comment.
Feature

Belgium marks 80th anniversary of the liberation of Brussels by Welsh soldiers

Luke James, Brussels The streets of central Brussels were almost deserted when, at exactly 7pm on Sunday 3 September 1944,…

2 comments.
Feature

